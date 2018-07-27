TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TransAlta opened at $5.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.