TransAlta (TAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TransAlta opened at $5.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

