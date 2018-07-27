Traders Sell Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Investors sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $90.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $152.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.81 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $1.05 for the day and closed at $124.90

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,727,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

