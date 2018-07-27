Traders Buy ServiceNow (NOW) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $184.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $160.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.96 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ServiceNow had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded down ($1.05) for the day and closed at $183.86

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.16, a PEG ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,420,674.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $16,448,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,086,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,187 shares of company stock valued at $72,937,475 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,525,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,796,000 after acquiring an additional 274,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 543,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

