Tractor Supply (TSCO) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. 79,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,444. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

