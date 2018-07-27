Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.81.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,444. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,470.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,146 shares of company stock worth $2,480,607 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

