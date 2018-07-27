TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.22 on Monday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 43,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $7,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 30,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

