Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 644,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 110,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of Walmart opened at $88.23 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

