Total System Services (TSS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Total System Services in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of TSS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.71. 30,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,566. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

