Torcoin Price Hits $0.0745 on Exchanges (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Torcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Torcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges. Torcoin has a market capitalization of $23,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.18 or 0.03042480 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014768 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000955 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 677.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005550 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003014 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003487 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000092 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Torcoin Profile

Torcoin (CRYPTO:TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2014. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin . Torcoin’s official website is torcoin.org

Torcoin Coin Trading

Torcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

