Torchmark Co. (TMK) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Torchmark by 18,935.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Torchmark by 1,437.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

TMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

In related news, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMK opened at $86.78 on Friday. Torchmark Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Torchmark’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

