TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CNB Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.