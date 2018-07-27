Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,133,381 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the June 29th total of 6,237,138 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 338,538 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 323,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tivity Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health opened at $34.45 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.