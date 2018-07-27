Tile Shop (TTS) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.11

News headlines about Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tile Shop earned a news sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7958645759166 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:TTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,783. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

