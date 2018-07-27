TIER REIT (TIER) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TIER REIT from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TIER REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

TIER REIT opened at $23.52 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.81. TIER REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TIER REIT by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIER REIT during the second quarter worth $3,889,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.