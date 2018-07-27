Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,457.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,810.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Copart opened at $58.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.