TheStreet Downgrades Sensient Technologies (SXT) to C+

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Sensient Technologies traded down $0.54, reaching $68.04, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 319,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,447. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $68,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 933,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after buying an additional 653,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $346,140,000 after buying an additional 145,209 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 93.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 221,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 106,697 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

