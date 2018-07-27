Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $239.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock worth $21,125,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $234.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.07 and a 12 month high of $234.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

