TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 483.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.38.

TXMD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.