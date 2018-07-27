Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,909 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,975,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

