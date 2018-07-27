Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,167 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $121,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $107,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 344.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.49.

Southwest Airlines opened at $56.70 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

