Tesoro Minerals Corp (TES) Insider Purchases C$13,440.00 in Stock

Tesoro Minerals Corp (CVE:TES) insider David Brian Elliott bought 224,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$13,440.00.

David Brian Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 27th, David Brian Elliott bought 100,000 shares of Tesoro Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

Shares of Tesoro Minerals traded down C$0.01, hitting C$0.06, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,603. Tesoro Minerals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

