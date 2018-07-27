TerraForm Power (TERP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TERP. ValuEngine raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TerraForm Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of TerraForm Power traded down $0.29, hitting $9.92, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 53,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. TerraForm Power has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The solar energy provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.75. TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.30 million. research analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In purchased 60,975,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TerraForm Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power by 31.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,971 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after acquiring an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TerraForm Power by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,162 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 178,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

