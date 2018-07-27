Teradyne (TER) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 72,171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 238,166 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

