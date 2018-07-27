Tennant (TNC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $83.15, with a volume of 10002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.85.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNC shares. ValuEngine raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $30,290.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

