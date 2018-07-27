Teligent (TLGT) PT Set at $4.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) received a $4.00 target price from stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Teligent stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Teligent has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Teligent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teligent by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teligent by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teligent by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

