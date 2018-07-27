Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Short Interest Update

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,400,048 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 29th total of 22,895,877 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,745,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5,146.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 829,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $3,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 42,991.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 499,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 786,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 284,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 254,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. DZ Bank reissued a “$8.27” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

