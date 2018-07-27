Telecom Italia (TI) & Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Head to Head Survey

Telecom Italia (NYSE: TI) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

This table compares Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -370.92% -17.12%

This table compares Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.66 $1.27 billion $0.68 10.57 Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.36 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.25

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment. Global Eagle Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Italia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 4 0 3 0 1.86 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Telecom Italia currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Given Telecom Italia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telecom Italia is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also provides regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and office products and services for information technology (IT), as well as develops, engineers, builds, and operates network infrastructures, IT, real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it offers Ethernet, optical connectivity, and Internet protocol solutions; dedicated transport services; platform services to distribute multimedia content; wireless and satellite services through a radio channel; and IT products and solutions for business customers. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.