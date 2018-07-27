TEGNA (TGNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tegna is benefiting from accelerating subscriptions revenues. Further, the company’s strong presence in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races will boost political revenues in 2018. The company’s focus on producing local and live-event content is expanding presence in the OTT market. TEGNA’s OTT local advertising network, Premion, continues to gain traction. The acquisition of the broadcasting stations of Midwest Television expands TEGNA’s U.S. television household reach by more than one million. Moreover, the acquisition is accretive to earnings within the first 12 months of closing. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q2 earnings release. However, TEGNA operates in a competitive broadcast TV industry, which has long been grappling with declining advertising revenues. Cord-cutting is also a significant threat. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of TEGNA from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.92.

TEGNA traded down $0.39, reaching $10.68, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 109,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

