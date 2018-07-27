TechShares (THS) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, TechShares has traded flat against the dollar. One TechShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TechShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002767 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TechShares Coin Profile

TechShares (THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com

TechShares Coin Trading

TechShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TechShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TechShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

