Team (TISI) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Team opened at $22.75 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.71. Team has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $302.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. equities research analysts expect that Team will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Team by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Team during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

