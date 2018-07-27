TD Securities Increases Methanex (MEOH) Price Target to $77.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $76.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $69.50 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Shares of Methanex traded down $1.50, reaching $68.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 15,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,469. Methanex has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Methanex had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $120,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

