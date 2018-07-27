TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

TD Ameritrade opened at $60.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6,041.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

