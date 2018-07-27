TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TRP)

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

