Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.
Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.45%.
Tandy Leather Factory opened at $7.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Tandy Leather Factory has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.
Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.
