Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Tandy Leather Factory opened at $7.60 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Tandy Leather Factory has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

In other news, Director James C. Pappas bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $189,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $14,209.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Pappas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $14,047.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 146,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tandy Leather Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

