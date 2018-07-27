Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $8.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care opened at $26.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $184,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

