Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) PT Raised to $120.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

NYSE:DATA traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.61. 22,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,855. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.87. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $38,808.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,257,764.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $525,139.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,737,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,061 shares of company stock valued at $91,526,607 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $37,349,000. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after acquiring an additional 179,906 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 748.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 164,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,223,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

