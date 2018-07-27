SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

SYY opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $981,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,139,967 shares of company stock valued at $207,678,767 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.