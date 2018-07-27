SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Cut by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 970.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,983.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.