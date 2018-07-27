Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Cann reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.45, hitting $9.92, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 89,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -2.57. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 354,591 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.