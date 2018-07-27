Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson purchased 10,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay purchased 4,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $400,000 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

