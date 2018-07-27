Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Given Media Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synergy Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.6479465379992 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.
Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.04, reaching $1.68, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 25,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,757. The firm has a market cap of $416.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
SGYP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.
About Synergy Pharmaceuticals
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin based gastrointestinal platform that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome.
