Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Reaches $13.91 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $16,173.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003884 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00410306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170732 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

