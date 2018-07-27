Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Service Co. International comprises 1.7% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 25.3% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 47,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 243,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Service Co. International by 143.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International traded down $0.17, reaching $37.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 8,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,061. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.