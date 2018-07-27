SurModics (SRDX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SurModics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1372425084369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $63.00 on Friday. SurModics has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $822.66 million, a P/E ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 0.57.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. SurModics had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of SurModics from $38.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SurModics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SurModics from $22.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $551,546.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,923.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Arens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,450 shares of company stock worth $3,569,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

