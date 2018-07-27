Superior Energy Services (SPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Superior Energy Services traded up $0.72, reaching $9.35, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,761. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 811,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Superior Energy Services by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 392,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

