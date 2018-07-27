Superdry (SDRY) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Liberum Capital cut shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.44) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($25.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.53) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,170 ($28.72) to GBX 2,090 ($27.66) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,990 ($26.34) to GBX 1,430 ($18.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,793.33 ($23.74).

Shares of Superdry opened at GBX 1,211 ($16.03) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 1,438 ($19.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,102 ($27.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In related news, insider Penny Hughes bought 1,230 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,212 ($16.04) per share, with a total value of £14,907.60 ($19,732.10).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

