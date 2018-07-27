SunTrust Banks (STI) Cut to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a $72.58 rating in a research report on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of SunTrust Banks opened at $72.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $73.44.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.96 per share, with a total value of $395,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,300. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 156,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

