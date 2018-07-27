SunTrust Banks Raises Mastercard (MA) Price Target to $240.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.73.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,973. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $126.55 and a 1-year high of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $223.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.