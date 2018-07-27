SunTrust Banks Increases Iqvia (IQV) Price Target to $140.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.34.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,864. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $956,976,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 1,476.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

