SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 206,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.